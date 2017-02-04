'MSMEs manufacturing excellence imperative for global competitiveness'

New Delhi: Manufacturing excellence and quality upgradation of Indian micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) are imperative for MSMEs aspiring to attain global competitiveness, Minister of State for MSMEs Haribhai Parthabhai Chaudhary said.

The minister on Saturday was addressing the National Summit on MSMEs organised by industry body Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) here as part of the 22nd edition of the international engineering and technology fair to enhance the growth and productivity of Indian MSMEs.

According to the minister, there is a need to create a central repository of data on the products and services by MSMEs located throughout the country to enhance their visibility and increase market access.

The minister mentioned the Zero Effect, Zero Defect Scheme for MSMEs launched recently by the prime minister for promoting manufacturing excellence for the Indian MSMEs.

Chaudhary stated that technology is a great enabler which can have a multiplier effect on the productivity, profitability and global competitiveness of Indian MSMEs.

The minister added that his ministry is launching 15 new technology centres across the country with an outlay of over Rs 2,000 crore with assistance from the World Bank.

In his opinion, cross-country partnerships and delegation visits can be crucial for Indian MSMEs to enhance their exposure and learn from global best practices.