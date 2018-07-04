हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Paddy MSP

MSP for all kharif crops of 2018-19 season increased: Here is the complete list

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs at its meeting approved the MSP of 14 Kharif (summer-sown) crops.

New Delhi: Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved Minimum Support Price (MSP) for notified agricultural crops to provide farmers a profit of 50 percent over the cost of production.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) at its meeting approved the MSP of 14 Kharif (summer-sown) crops.

The MSP of paddy (common grade) has been increased by Rs 200 to Rs 1,750 per quintal, while that of Grade A variety by Rs 160 per quintal to Rs 1,750.  The MSP of cotton (medium staple) has been increased to Rs 5,150 from Rs 4,020 and that of cotton (long staple) to Rs 5,450 from 4,320 per quintal.

In pulses, tur MSP has been raised to Rs 5,675 per quintal from Rs 5,450, and that of moong to Rs 6,975 per quintal from Rs 5,575. Urad MSP has been hiked to Rs 5,600 from Rs 5,400 per quintal.

Here is the complete list

Commodity Variety

MSP for 2017-18 Season (in Rs)

MSP approvedfor 2018-19 Season (in Rs)

 Increase
Paddy Common 1550 1750 Rs 200
Paddy Grade A 1590 1770 Rs 180
Jowar Hybrid 1700 2430 Rs 730
Jowar Maldandi 1725 2450 Rs 725
Bajra --- 1425 1950 Rs 525
Ragi --- 1900 2897 Rs 997
Maize --- 1425 1700 Rs 275
Arhar(Tur) --- 5450 5675 Rs 225
Moong --- 5575 6975 Rs 1400
Urad --- 5400 5600 Rs 200
Groundnut --- 4450 4890 Rs 440
Sunflower Seed --- 4100 5388 Rs 1288
Soyabean --- 3050 3399 Rs 349
Sesamum --- 5300 6249 Rs 949
Nigerseed --- 4050 5877 Rs 1827
Cotton Medium Staple 4020 5150 Rs 1130
Cotton Long Staple 4320 5450 Rs 1130

 

