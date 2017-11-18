Narendra Modi govt's new mission - to link 1 billion UIDs with 1 billion bank A/Cs with 1 billion mobiles

New Delhi: Backed by Moody's rating upgrade and 30-spot rise in 'ease of doing business', the central government is mulling over a plan to next come up with "1 billion-1 billion-1 billion" connectivity vision.

As per a report in Times of India, the program aims at linking one billion bank accounts to one billion Aadhaar numbers and one billion mobiles.

Nevertheless, there are no immediate deadlines put in place to achieve the target.

Pinning faith in the continued progress on economic front backed by institutional reforms, Moody`s Investor Services on Friday lifted the Government of India`s local and foreign currency debt ratings to Baa2 from Baa3.

The rating agency said that the reforms will improve the business climate in the country and raise productivity.

Moody`s also changed its rating outlook to stable from positive, saying that at the Baa2 level the risks to India`s credit profile were broadly balanced.