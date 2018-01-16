Modi in Davos: First participation by an Indian PM in WEF in over 2 decades

Reema Parashar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to travel to Switzerland to participate in the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos. The PM will leave for Davos on January 22 for a two-day visit.

At the WEF summit Modi will deliver the keynote address at the plenary session on January 23.

This will be the first participation by an Indian prime minister in the WEF in over two decades. In 1997, the then prime minister H D Deve Gowda had attended the Davos Summit.

To be attended by over 3,000 global leaders, including CEOs, heads of state and government, artists and civil society members, the Davos Annual Meeting of WEF will conclude on January 26.

This is the first time India will host the welcome reception at the summit.

The Indian presence is set to be the largest-ever with as many as six Union ministers, two chief ministers, several top government officials and over 100 CEOs, figuring among the registered participants.

PM Modi is expected to showcase the government's latest reform push that includes the historic roll out of Goods and Services Tax (GST), Make in India, Skill India, Invest india to attract investors.

The WEF, which describes itself as an international organisation for public-private cooperation and was established in 1971 as a not-for-profit foundation, hosts its annual meeting in Davos every year in January.

Presidents of 60 countries and over 350 international leaders will participate in the forum.

The registered participants from India, include Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal, Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of State for External Affairs M J Akbar and Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Development of North Eastern Region of India Jitendra Singh.

Modi is also expected to meet Swiss President Alain Berset and hold extensive talks on bilateral, regional and international issues. Both are also expected to discuss ways to deepen bilateral cooperation.

The Indian counterpart is expected to hold bilateral talks with representatives of 11 countries while the Modi cabinet is likely to address 25 sessions at the session.