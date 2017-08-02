close
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, August 2, 2017 - 18:25
Nearly 31 lakh people trained under PMKVY: Rajiv Pratap Rudy

New Delhi: The government on Wednesday said a total of 30.68 lakh candidates trained or were undergoing training under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) in the country as on July 6 this year.

Out of them, 1.47 lakh candidates were from Delhi while 2.46 lakh from Rajasthan, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy said.

The ministry is implementing this scheme which enables a large number of youth to take up skill training for securing job, he said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

"Under flagship scheme PMKVY, as on July 6, a total of 30,67,080 candidates trained/undergoing training in the country," he said.

Rudy, in a separate reply, also said a memorandum of understanding was signed between the ministry and the defence ministry under which retired Army, Airforce and Navy people will be engaged as trainers for various skill development programmes.

Replying to a separate question, he also said that as on date, 14 Indian International Skill Centres are operational.

