close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
» »
﻿

Need bold reforms to transform economy: Arun Jaitley

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, January 11, 2017 - 12:12
Need bold reforms to transform economy: Arun Jaitley

New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday said that bold reforms are required to transform economy.

Speaking at the 8th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Summit in Gandhinagar, Jaitely said, "India needs bold decisions, time now to clean up table."

Jaitley said that India was substantially a non tax-compliant society and demonetisation can lead to more formal banking transactions, thus nudging the society towards more compliance.

"We are substantially in terms of taxation, a non-compliance society. The narrowness of our tax base is realised by the data. Formal transactions can lead to higher revenues, and make us more compliant," Jaitley said.

"Difficult decisions initially pass through difficult phases," he added.

Jaitley said that excessive paper currency has its own vices, it leads to its own temptations.

Stating that GST and demonetisation will boost growth, the finance minister said that its impact will be seen this year. Talking on the demonetisation of high value currency notes, FM added, " After transient impact, demonetisation will lead to cleaner and larger GDP".

First Published: Wednesday, January 11, 2017 - 10:54
comments powered by Disqus

Gallery

10 Major Cars Launched in 2016

10 Most Expensive Hotels In India

Top 10 countries in ease of doing business

TOP VIDEOS

PM Modi showcases India's strength in front of world business leaders

Black money worth 3-4 lakhs crore deposited in bank accounts after note ban

Budget 2017 | What are the expectations from union budget 2017 on agriculture sector?

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.