New GST rates kick in, host of goods and services to get cheaper from today

New Delhi: Consumers will have to pay less items of common consumption as the new Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates will kick in from Tuesday.

The government has notified reduction in GST rates on 23 goods and services, including movie tickets, TV and monitor screen.

The GST Council on December 22 decided to cut tax rates on 23 goods and services, including movie tickets, TV and monitor screens and power banks and exempted frozen and preserved vegetables from the levy. The Council had rationalised the 28 percent slab and restricted the highest slab to luxury, demerit, and sin goods, besides cement, large screen TV, Air Conditioners and dishwashers.

Here is the complete lists of goods and services that will get cheaper from today

GST rate reduction on goods which were attracting GST rate of 28%to 18%

Pulleys, transmission shafts and cranks, gear boxes etc., falling under HS Code 8483

Monitors and TVs of upto screen size of 32 inches

Re-treaded or used pneumatic tyres of rubber;

Power banks of lithium ion batteries. Lithium ion batteries are already at 18%. This will bring parity in GST rate of power bank and lithium ion battery.

Digital cameras and video camera recorders

Video game consoles and other games and sports requisites falling under HS code 9504.

GST rates reduced from 28% to 5%

Parts and accessories for the carriages for disabled persons

GST rate reduction on other goods from 18% to 12%

Cork roughly squared or debagged

Articles of natural cork

Agglomerated cork

GST rate reduction on from 18% to 5%

Marble rubble

GST rate reduction on from 12% to 5%

Natural cork

Walking Stick

Fly ash Blocks

GST rate reduction on from 12% to Nil:

Music Books

GST rate reduction on from 5% to Nil

Vegetables, (uncooked or cooked by steaming or boiling in water), frozen, branded and put in a unit container

Vegetable provisionally preserved (for example by sulphur dioxide gas, in brine, in sulphur water or in other preservative solutions), but unsuitable in that state for immediate consumption.

GST on solar power generating plant and other renewable energy plants



GST rate of 5% rate has been prescribed on renewable energy devices & parts for their manufacture (bio gas plant/solar power based devices, solar power generating system (SGPS) etc) [falling under chapter 84, 85 or 94 of the Tariff]. Other goods or services used in these plants attract applicable GST.

Certain disputes have arisen regarding GST rates where specified goods attracting 5% GST are supplied along with services of construction etc and other goods for solar power plant.

To resolve the dispute the Council has recommended that in all such cases, the 70% of the gross value shall be deemed as the value of supply of said goods attracting 5% rate and the remaining portion (30%) of the aggregate value of such EPC contract shall be deemed as the value of supply of taxable service attracting standard GST rate.

Reduction in GST rates/exemptions on services: