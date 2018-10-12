हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
New Industrial Policy to transform India into global leader in fourth industrial revolution technologies: Suresh Prabhu

He said that the fourth Industrial revolution is driven by digital technology and India is on track to adopt digital technology in every aspect of governance.

New Delhi: New Industrial Policy is in sync with the challenges and opportunities for India with the fourth industrial revolution technologies and will place the country firmly in the global supply and value chains, Union Minister of Commerce & Industry and Civil Aviation, Suresh Prabhu,

Speaking at the launch of the Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, India, by the Geneva-based World Economic Forum (WEF) yesterday in New Delhi, he said that the fourth Industrial revolution is driven by digital technology and India is on track to adopt digital technology in every aspect of governance.

This will help the country to leap frog into the global supply chain. Minister gave the example of the recently launched Digi yatra by the Ministry of Civil Aviation as an example of India’s vision to transform the country into a digitally empowered society.

The WEF is setting up a Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution in Maharashtra. The other centres are in San Francisco, USA, Japan and China. Artificial intelligence, block chain and drones are the first three projects of the centre in India. WEF will work in collaboration with the NITI Aayog, business leaders, academia and start-ups in these projects.

