close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Niti Aayog deputy chief says no harm in busting fiscal deficit target

Government officials last week told Reuters that they were contemplating spending up to Rs 500 billion (USD 7.61 billion)more to halt the slowdown, which could widen the federal fiscal deficit for the financial year ending next March to 3.7 percent of GDP from a budgeted target of 3.2 percent.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Wednesday, September 27, 2017 - 13:07
Niti Aayog deputy chief says no harm in busting fiscal deficit target

New Delhi: India`s economy will do well with extra fiscal stimulus and there will be no harm if New Delhi busts its fiscal deficit target to create space for higher capital spending, a top government policy adviser said on Wednesday.

The comments from Rajiv Kumar, deputy head of policy think-tank Niti Aayog, comes at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s administration is deliberating on measures to revive an economy, which recorded its slowest growth in three years in June quarter.

Government officials last week told Reuters that they were contemplating spending up to Rs 500 billion (USD 7.61 billion)more to halt the slowdown, which could widen the federal fiscal deficit for the financial year ending next March to 3.7 percent of GDP from a budgeted target of 3.2 percent.

TAGS

India's economyIndia fiscal deficit targetPM Narendra ModiIndia's GDPNiti Aayog

From Zee News

Cabinet approves mobile towers in cantonments
Economy

Cabinet approves mobile towers in cantonments

Bharti to invest Rs 20k crore this year in digital infra: Sunil Mittal
Companies

Bharti to invest Rs 20k crore this year in digital infra: S...

Over 700 new FPIs registered with Sebi in April-July
Markets

Over 700 new FPIs registered with Sebi in April-July

After Sinha, RSS-affiliate labour body tears into Modi govt; Ambani remains hopeful
Economy

After Sinha, RSS-affiliate labour body tears into Modi govt...

Market continues downtrend; Sensex plunges over 350 points, Nifty dips below 9,800-mark
Markets

Market continues downtrend; Sensex plunges over 350 points,...

Samsung scion Jay Y. Lee set to begin appeal
International Business

Samsung scion Jay Y. Lee set to begin appeal

India to lead fourth industrial revolution: Mukesh Ambani
Economy

India to lead fourth industrial revolution: Mukesh Ambani

As CEO Nadella immediately put his mark on Microsoft: Bill Gates
International Business

As CEO Nadella immediately put his mark on Microsoft: Bill...

ICICI Lombard makes tepid trading debut after $871 million IPO
Markets

ICICI Lombard makes tepid trading debut after $871 million...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video