Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman Arvind Panagariya resigns; says will return to academia

Panagariya, who has been on leave from Columbia University to work at the Niti Aayog, said in his letter that his leave was due to expire on August 31 and it was not possible to extend it.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, August 1, 2017 - 16:46
Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman Arvind Panagariya resigns; says will return to academia

New Delhi: Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Arvind Panagariya on Tuesday said he has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to relieve him of his duties by August 31 as he was not getting extension of leave from Columbia University.

The Indian-American economist and Professor of Indian Political Economy at Columbia University, Panagariya had joined as the first Vice-Chairman of the Niti Aayog, which had replaced the Planning Commission, in January 2015.

Talking to reporters, he said the Columbia University was not giving him further extension and he would be leaving Niti Aayog on August 31.

Arvind Panagariya: All you want to know about him
Arvind Panagariya: All you want to know about him

He said that about two months ago he had expressed his desire to the Prime Minister, who is the Chairperson of NITI Aayog, to be relieved by August 31.

Panagariya has been conferred with prestigious 'Padma Bhushan' award. He was previously Chief Economist at the Asian Development Bank.

Top 10 quotes of Arvind Panagariya as Vice-Chairman of Niti Aayog
Top 10 quotes of Arvind Panagariya as Vice-Chairman of Niti Aayog

In the past, he has been a professor of economics at the University of Maryland at College Park. He has also worked for the World Bank, International Monetary Fund, World Trade Organization, and the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD). He holds a Ph.D in economics from Princeton University.

With Agency Inputs

