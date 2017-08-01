Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman Arvind Panagariya resigns; says will return to academia

New Delhi: Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Arvind Panagariya on Tuesday said he has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to relieve him of his duties by August 31 as he was not getting extension of leave from Columbia University.

The Indian-American economist and Professor of Indian Political Economy at Columbia University, Panagariya had joined as the first Vice-Chairman of the Niti Aayog, which had replaced the Planning Commission, in January 2015.

Talking to reporters, he said the Columbia University was not giving him further extension and he would be leaving Niti Aayog on August 31.

He said that about two months ago he had expressed his desire to the Prime Minister, who is the Chairperson of NITI Aayog, to be relieved by August 31.

Panagariya has been conferred with prestigious 'Padma Bhushan' award. He was previously Chief Economist at the Asian Development Bank.

In the past, he has been a professor of economics at the University of Maryland at College Park. He has also worked for the World Bank, International Monetary Fund, World Trade Organization, and the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD). He holds a Ph.D in economics from Princeton University.

With Agency Inputs