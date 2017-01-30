No ATM withdrawal limit from February 1, cap on savings accounts to continue

New Delhi: In a big relief to people and small businesses, RBI on Saturday announced lifting of restrictions on daily withdrawal of money from ATMs and from current accounts but the weekly limit of Rs 24,000 on savings bank accounts will continue.

The central bank also said that limits placed on cash withdrawals from current accounts or cash credit accounts or overdraft accounts stand withdrawn with immediate effect.

The limits on Savings Bank accounts will continue for the present and are under consideration for withdrawal in the near future, informed RBI.

The latest RBI circular reads that on a review of the pace of remonitisation, it has been decided to partially restore status quo ante as under:

1) Limits placed vide the circulars cited above on cash withdrawals from Current accounts/ Cash credit accounts/ Overdraft accounts stand withdrawn with immediate effect.

2) The limits on Savings Bank accounts will continue for the present and are under consideration for withdrawal in the near future. Limits vide the circulars cited above placed on cash withdrawals from ATMs stand withdrawn from February 01, 2017. However, banks may, at their discretion, have their own operating limits as was the case before November 8, 2016, subject to 2 (ii) above.

3. Further, banks are urged to encourage their constituents to sustain the movement towards digitisation of payments and switching over of payments from cash mode to non-cash mode.

Government and RBI had imposed limits on withdrawal of money from ATMs and bank branches in view of currency shortage following demonetisation.

These limits, however, were gradually eased with RBI pumping in new notes of Rs 500 and Rs 2000.