Bank holiday

No bank holiday in first week of September, clarifies Centre

Banks holidays have been declared for the following days:  

No bank holiday in first week of September, clarifies Centre
File photo

NEW DELHI: All banks will continue operating as usual in the first week of September, said the Finance Ministry.

Banks will operate as per schedule and holidays will be only on Sunday, September 2, and second Saturday, September 8. 

The ministry's clarification followed after a WhatsApp message stating the banks will be closed for  6 days of September – from September 1 to September 6, 2018, went viral on social media and messaging platforms.

"It has come to notice that a rumour is circulating in several sections of the social media that banks will be closed for 6 days in the first week of September 2018, causing undue panic among the general public," the Finance Ministry had said in a statement. 

"It is hereby clarified that banks will remain open and banking activity will continue unimpeded in the first week of September," it said.

Monday, September 3, is being celebrated as Krishna Janmashtami in several places across the country. The ministry confirmed that September 3 is not a pan India holiday and banks only in some states where a holiday is declared under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, will remain closed, it said.

"Even on those days, ATMs in all states will be fully functional and there will be no impact on online banking transactions. Banks have been advised to ensure that sufficient cash is available for dispensation from ATMs. Banks will remain open on all other days," it added.

With agency inputs

