close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

No possibility of power tariff hike after GST rollout: Piyush Goyal

Power Minister Piyush Goyal sees no possibility of increase in power tariff across the country post GST, saying industry associations have not sought its deferment.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, June 22, 2017 - 16:51
No possibility of power tariff hike after GST rollout: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi: Power Minister Piyush Goyal sees no possibility of increase in power tariff across the country post GST, saying industry associations have not sought its deferment.

The Goods and Services Tax (GST), which is set for July 1 kick-off, will usher in a new system under which there will be one tax on commodities and services across the country.

"I don't see any possibility of spike in power tariff due to implementation of GST. There could be one or two paise variation (per unit of electricity)," Goyal told reporters after his meeting with the industry covering power, coal, mines and renewable energy sectors.

Goyal added that there are a couple of issues raised, which will be put forth at the next meeting of the GST Council. One of them pertains to the issue of tax on product made up of fly ash, a by-product at coal-based thermal power plants.

The industry association, Goyal said, has not sought postponement of the GST implementation and all are content with the new framework.

The power ministry will make an analysis on the basis of tax collection before and after implementation of GST to find out if the new tax rates are "inordinately" high or not. 

TAGS

GSTPower tariff hikeGST rolloutGoods and Services TaxGST CouncilPower Ministry

From Zee News

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

Top grossing films of 2017 so far!

India to take corrective steps to ensure telecoms growth
Economy

India to take corrective steps to ensure telecoms growth

Markets

Sebi plans to review norms for credit rating agencies

GST to lower overall tax burden over time, says RBI governor
Economy

GST to lower overall tax burden over time, says RBI governo...

Centre approves 1.27 lakh more houses for urban poor
Real Estate

Centre approves 1.27 lakh more houses for urban poor

Petrol, diesel price for 22 June 2017: Check out the rates here
Companies

Petrol, diesel price for 22 June 2017: Check out the rates...

Modi&#039;s US visit: PM to discuss job creation with top American CEOs
Economy

Modi's US visit: PM to discuss job creation with top A...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video