No relief for common man as petrol, diesel prices touch fresh record highs

The recent surge in transportation fuel prices is largely attributed to high crude oil prices and a falling rupee. A weak rupee against the dollar makes the import of crude oil expensive.

New Delhi: The fuel prices on Sunday went further up with petrol being sold at Rs 81.91 per litre and diesel at Rs 73.72 per litre in the national capital. In Mumbai, the prices of petrol and diesel are at Rs 89.29 per litre and Rs 78.26 per litre respectively.

On Saturday, the fuel prices in the country hit a new benchmark as the price of petrol in Mumbai touched Rs 89 per litre, for the first time ever. It was priced at Rs 89.01 in the financial capital of the country, up from Rs 88.67 per litre on Friday, data on the Indian Oil Corp's website showed.

The price of Brent crude oil is currently over $78 per barrel.

The cost of the other transportation fuel, diesel also increased on Sunday. In Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai touching fresh record levels of Rs 73.72, Rs 78.26 and Rs 77.96 per litre, against the previous levels of Rs 73.54, Rs 78.07 and Rs 77.74 per litre.

(With inputs from IANS)

