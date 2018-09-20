हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Fuel price

No respite for common man: Petrol breaches 90-mark in Maharashtra

Petrol was being sold at Rs 89.60 per litre in Mumbai and Rs 82.22 per litre in Delhi.

No respite for common man: Petrol breaches 90-mark in Maharashtra

MUMBAI/NEW DELHI: Petrol prices on Thursday morning crossed the 90-mark in certain cities of Maharastra including Hingoli, Parbhani, Jintur, Majalgaon, Ghansavangi and Paranda.

In Delhi and Mumbai, petrol price was hiked by Rs 0.6 per litre while diesel prices remained unchanged. 

Liquid gold was being sold at Rs 89.60 per litre in Mumbai and Rs 82.22 per litre in Delhi.

Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities

Cities (Rs/litre)
New Delhi 82.22
Kolkata 84.07
Mumbai 89.60 
Chennai 85:48

Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities

Cities (Rs/litre)
New Delhi 73.87
Kolkata 75.72
Mumbai 78.42
Chennai 78.10

Source: IOCL website

Delhi has the cheapest fuel rates among all metros and most state capitals because of lower taxes. Mumbai has the highest sales tax or value added tax (VAT).

A combination of a dip in rupee value against the US dollar and rise in crude oil prices has led to a spike in fuel prices since mid-August. Petrol price has since risen by Rs 5.02 per litre and diesel by Rs 5.15 -- the most in any one-month period since the daily revision in fuel prices was introduced in June last year.

Tags:
Fuel pricepetrol priceDiesel price

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close