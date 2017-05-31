close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Note ban hit GDP growth; RBI must cut rates: India Inc

The government's note ban move clearly had a debilitating impact on India's economy, the industry said on Wednesday, after GDP data showed growth declined to 6.1 per cent in the January-March quarter.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, May 31, 2017 - 20:31
Note ban hit GDP growth; RBI must cut rates: India Inc

New Delhi: The government's note ban move clearly had a debilitating impact on India's economy, the industry said on Wednesday, after GDP data showed growth declined to 6.1 per cent in the January-March quarter.

India lost the tag of the world's fastest growing major economy to China with a gross domestic product growth of 6.1 per cent in the fourth quarter. For the full 2016-17 fiscal, GDP growth stood at a three-year low of 7.1 per cent.

"For the sake of jobs, we need to get our act together and get the growth momentum in place. There is a call on the RBI to reduce the interest rates and boost confidence.

"One only hopes that the impact of demonetisation has played out and does not spill into the current financial year," Assocham President Sandeep Jajodia said.

Ficci President Pankaj Patel said the fourth quarter numbers point towards moderation which can be attributed to the ban of high denomination currency notes last year.

However, he said the process of remonetisation is almost complete and growth impulse is gradually gaining momentum.

Patel said India's economic growth is expected to gather pace in the later part of the current year.

Jajodia said the underlying sentiment needs to improve.

"Even though the economy would have been remonetised, the manufacturing and other critical sectors would need certain sticky issues like inability of the banks and over-leveraged private sector balance sheets out of the way, before we reach a growth push," the Assocham President said.

The government announced the decision to demonetise high denomination currency notes on November 8 last year, banning 86 per cent of the country's cash in circulation. 

TAGS

GDPGross domestic productRBIGDP growthDemonetisation

From Zee News

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

DAY IN PICS - 18 May 2017

Mitsubishi Pajero Sport Select Plus launched in India at Rs...
Automobiles

Mitsubishi Pajero Sport Select Plus launched in India at Rs...

Govt meets 3.5% fiscal deficit target in 2016-17
Economy

Govt meets 3.5% fiscal deficit target in 2016-17

Rupee logs 1st gain in 3 days, jumps 15 paise to 64.51 vs USD
Markets

Rupee logs 1st gain in 3 days, jumps 15 paise to 64.51 vs U...

'1 in 5 people share sensitive data digitally with st...
Technology

'1 in 5 people share sensitive data digitally with st...

Eight core sector growth slips to 2.5% in April
Economy

Eight core sector growth slips to 2.5% in April

India&#039;s FY17 growth slows to 7.1%, Q4 GDP at 6.1%
Economy

India's FY17 growth slows to 7.1%, Q4 GDP at 6.1%

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video