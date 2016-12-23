Note ban: Over Rs 7 crore deposits found in Hyderabad Uber cab driver's account

Hyderabad: The Income Tax Department was stunned to find over Rs 7 crore deposits found in Hyderabad Uber cab driver's State bank account post the demonetisation announcement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The cab driver however could not explain the source of the cash deposits during interrogation.

As per CCTV footage, two persons were seen depositing the money in the cab driver’s State Bank of Hyderabad (SBH) account.

The account was dormant before demonetisation. Immediately after the deposits were made, the amount was “transferred in a phased manner into the account of a bullion merchant through RTGS (real time gross settlement),” TOI report quoting I-T department sources said.

Income Tax department has detected over Rs 3,590 crore of un-disclosed income while more than Rs 93 crore in new notes have been seized as part of its country-wide operations against black money hoarders post the demonetisation of two high value currencies by the government.

Official sources said the taxman has carried out a total of 760 search, survey and enquiry operations under the provisions of the Income Tax Act since the note ban was declared on November 8, even as the department has issued 3,589 notices to various entities on charges of tax evasion and hawala-like dealings, till December 21.