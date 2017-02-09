Now, Aadhaar is mandatory for receiving subsidised foodgrains from PDS shops

New Delhi: The government on Thursday made the Aadhaar card compulsory for all those receiving subsidised foodgrains from public distribution system (PDS) shops.

This move of the government comes after it made Aadhaar card mandatory for LPG.

By making the Aadhaar compulsory, the government also plans to better target Rs 1.4 lakh crore subsidy under the food security law.

To come into effect from February 8, 2017, the notice by the Ministry Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution states "Individual beneficiaries having Ration Cards under NFSA to furnish proof of possession of Aadhaar number or undergo Aadhaar authentication to receive subsidies under NFSA".

However, for those without Aadhaar card, the government has given them time till June 30 to get it in order to avail the subsidised foodgrains under the food law.

Under the National Food Security Law (NFSA), which has been completely rolled out across the country in November last year, the government provides 5 kg of foodgrains per person every month at Rs 1-3/kg to over 80 crore people.

A PIB released by the Ministry states, “The use of Aadhaar as identity document for delivery of services or benefits or subsidies simplifies the Government delivery processes, brings in transparency and efficiency, and enables beneficiaries to get their entitlements directly in a convenient and seamless manner and Aadhaar obviates the need for producing multiple documents to prove one’s identity. Aadhaar Act interalia provides that the Central/State Govt while making expenditure from Consolidated fund of India for any subsidy, may require such individual to furnish proof of possession of Aadhaar number or undergo authentication."

It further states that, "Since, subsidized foodgrains under PDS and Cash Transfer of Food Subsidy under NFSA etc. involves recurring expenditure from the Consolidated Fund of India, the Ministry Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution has issued a Notification under Aadhaar Act on 8-2-2017 which requires individual beneficiaries having Ration Cards under NFSA to furnish proof of possession of Aadhaar number or undergo Aadhaar authentication to receive subsidies under NFSA [ i.e. subsidised food grains or Cash Transfer of Food Subsidy under NFSA]. This condition will also be applicable for all the new beneficiaries. This notification shall come into effect from 08-2-2017 in all States and Union Territories except the States of Assam, Meghalaya and Jammu and Kashmir".