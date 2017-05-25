close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

NPPA fixes ceiling price of 30 more formulations

Drug pricing regulator NPPA has fixed the ceiling price of 30 more formulations, including those used for treatment of hepatitis, heart conditions, infections, fever and pain.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, May 25, 2017 - 20:34

New Delhi: Drug pricing regulator NPPA has fixed the ceiling price of 30 more formulations, including those used for treatment of hepatitis, heart conditions, infections, fever and pain.

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) said while the ceiling price of 19 formulations of different essential drugs has been fixed, that of 11 is revised.

Retail prices of seven formulations have also been fixed, the regulator said in a notification.

With the latest price revision, the total number of formulations under price control since April 2016 has reached around 760, the NPPA added.

The steps are in continuation of the government's drive to make affordable quality medicines available to patients across the country.

The NPPA is mandated to fix/revise the prices of controlled bulk drugs and formulations and to enforce prices and availability of the medicines in the country.

It also monitors the prices of decontrolled drugs in order to keep them at reasonable levels.

The regulator implements and enforces the provisions of the Drugs (Prices Control) Order.

The regulator is also entrusted with the task of recovering amounts overcharged by manufacturers for the controlled drugs from the consumers. 

TAGS

NPPAdrug regulatorNational Pharmaceutical Pricing Authorityessential drugs

From Zee News

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

Railways' post growth in passenger traffic, revenue
Economy

Railways' post growth in passenger traffic, revenue

Farm subvention scheme on crop loans to continue at 7%
Economy

Farm subvention scheme on crop loans to continue at 7%

India retains world&#039;s highest FDI recipient crown: Report
Economy

India retains world's highest FDI recipient crown: Rep...

Trai bars discriminatory tariffs to same set of subscribers
Economy

Trai bars discriminatory tariffs to same set of subscribers

Railways to push for Rs 35,000 crore fund for infra building
Economy

Railways to push for Rs 35,000 crore fund for infra buildin...

Employee separation offer 1st time in India, US: Cognizant
Companies

Employee separation offer 1st time in India, US: Cognizant

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video