NPPA fixes ceiling price of 30 more formulations

New Delhi: Drug pricing regulator NPPA has fixed the ceiling price of 30 more formulations, including those used for treatment of hepatitis, heart conditions, infections, fever and pain.

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) said while the ceiling price of 19 formulations of different essential drugs has been fixed, that of 11 is revised.

Retail prices of seven formulations have also been fixed, the regulator said in a notification.

With the latest price revision, the total number of formulations under price control since April 2016 has reached around 760, the NPPA added.

The steps are in continuation of the government's drive to make affordable quality medicines available to patients across the country.

The NPPA is mandated to fix/revise the prices of controlled bulk drugs and formulations and to enforce prices and availability of the medicines in the country.

It also monitors the prices of decontrolled drugs in order to keep them at reasonable levels.

The regulator implements and enforces the provisions of the Drugs (Prices Control) Order.

The regulator is also entrusted with the task of recovering amounts overcharged by manufacturers for the controlled drugs from the consumers.