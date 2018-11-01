हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Goods and Services Tax

October GST collections cross Rs 1 lakh crore

The revenue from goods and services tax (GST) in September was Rs 94,442 crore.

October GST collections cross Rs 1 lakh crore

New Delhi: Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections in October have crossed the Rs 1 lakh crore mark, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said Thursday.

The revenue from goods and services tax (GST) in September was Rs 94,442 crore.

GST mop-up had crossed the Rs 1 lakh crore mark for the first time in April and since then it has remained above the Rs 90,000 crore level. The collections stood at Rs 94,016 crore in May, Rs 95,610 crore in June, Rs 96,483 crore in July, Rs 93,960 crore in August and Rs 94,442 crore in September.

Jaitley tweeted:

The Finance Ministry had targeted monthly GST collections to be Rs 1 lakh crore for this fiscal.

The total revenue earned by Central Government and the State Governments after regular and provisional settlement in the month of October, 2018 is Rs. 48,954 crore for CGST and Rs. 52,934crore for the SGST.

The States which achieved extra- ordinary growth in total taxes collected from the State assesses include Kerala (44 percent), Jharkhand (20 percent), Rajasthan (14 percent), Uttarakhand (13 percent) and Maharashtra (11percent).

 

