On 70th Independence Day, PM Modi urges greater digital transactions
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged the nation, especially the youth, to adopt the digital platform for their money transactions.
"World`s largest population of youth is in India... This is the age of Information Technology.
So we should move ahead in the direction of digital transactions," Modi said addressing the nation on the occasion of the 71st Independence Day.