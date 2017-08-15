close
On 70th Independence Day, PM Modi urges greater digital transactions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged the nation, especially the youth, to adopt the digital platform for their money transactions.

IANS| Last Updated: Tuesday, August 15, 2017 - 10:44
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged the nation, especially the youth, to adopt the digital platform for their money transactions.

"World`s largest population of youth is in India... This is the age of Information Technology.

So we should move ahead in the direction of digital transactions," Modi said addressing the nation on the occasion of the 71st Independence Day. 

 

TAGS

Independence DayPM Modidigital transactionsInformation Technology

