One-way toll charge for Bandra-Versova sea link set at Rs 250

New Delhi: Light motor Vehicles (LMVs) plying on the Bandra-Versova Sea Link (BVSL) will have to shell out Rs 250 for toll charges once it is made operational in 2023, as per a news daily report.

“The one-way toll for light motor vehicles that will ply on the proposed Bandra-Versova Sea Link (BVSL) has for now been set at Rs 250, which is the same amount a Mumbaikar shells out to buy 3 litre of petrol, according to projections of the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC),” a DNA report has said.

The Maharashtra government on in December accorded administrative approval to the Versova-Bandra sea link project, eight years after the state cabinet committee on Infrastructure (SCCI) cleared it.

“The per-kilometer toll charged for the 17-km-long BVSL is projected to be Rs 19.80, while on the Bandra Worli Sea Link, the toll charge is Rs 12 per kilometre,” DNA said.

The state has pegged the project cost to be around Rs 7,502 crore and its length is estimated to be about 17.17 kilometers.

The 17.17-km-long Versova-Bandra project will be three times the length of the existing Bandra-Worli sea link. Besides this, the VBSL will have connectors at Bandra, Otters Club, Juhu Link Road and Versova Link Road.

It is estimated that by 2020, the link, which will help skip 14 traffic signals, is likely to be used by around 45,500 vehicles, including cars, light commercial vehicles, buses and trucks. This number is expected to grow to cross 1,20,500 vehicles by 2045.

The first 5.6-km Bandra-Worli sea link, was thrown open for public in 2009 after 23 years of being under construction.

