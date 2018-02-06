Online hiring activity sees 12% jump in January: Report

New Delhi: Online recruitment activities rose 12 percent year-on-year (y-o-y) during January, although it recorded a two percent decline month-on-month (m-o-m), a report said.

The report said the home appliances sector continued to lead the long-term growth chart with 71 percent y-o-y.

"Among job-intensive sectors, home appliances continued to lead the long-term growth chart with 71 percent y-o-y; the sector has witnessed 15 percent increase in hiring demand in the past six months," a Monster.com report said.

As shown by the Monster Employment Index, hiring demand in the media and entertainment sector rose 46 percent, while banking, financial services and the insurance sector recorded a 36 percent y-o-y increase.

"Year-on-year, demand in production and manufacturing (up 26 percent) picked up in January 2018 following a slowdown in December 2017," the report said.

It added that online recruitment in retail (down 13 percent) recorded the steepest m-o-m decline among all monitored industry sectors.

"The sector witnessed an 8 percent decline in the month," the report said.

"We see a surge in the online demand in banking, financial services and insurance sector. This can be attributed to the conducive investment climate, digital growth and increased savings in the formal financial sector," said Sanjay Modi, managing director, Monster.com, Asia Pacific and Middle-East.

"The job market looks positive and hopefully, hiring should also gain traction in the next few months. However, the emphasis remains on re-skilling and upskilling employees to be able to survive the dynamism in the jobs market and the impact of rising adoption of artificial intelligence," he added.

City-wise data in the report showed that Kolkata (up 47 percent) recorded the most notable annual growth rate among all monitored cities, followed by Ahmedabad (up 32 percent) and Baroda (up 31 percent).

E-recruitment activity in Delhi-NCR (0 percent) matched the corresponding period a year-ago, while Chennai (up 6 percent) and Bengaluru (up 5 percent) registered the steepest monthly decline of 5 percent, the report said.

