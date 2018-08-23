हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Steering committee

Panel recommends announcement of 5G spectrum policy by December 31

The committee, which was set up in September 2017, submitted its report on 5G connectivity in the country to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

Panel recommends announcement of 5G spectrum policy by December 31

New Delhi: The Steering Committee for identifying the "5G" roadmap on Thursday recommended the to government to announce the policy for allocation of 5G spectrum by December 31.

The committee, which was set up in September 2017, submitted its report on 5G connectivity in the country to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

The panel in its report also suggested formation of an expert committee to carry put the rollout of 5G connectivity.

It further recommended creation of a "5G Program Office" within DoT with "Special Program Coordinators".

A.J. Paulraj, Chairperson of the panel said, 5G would be critical for various segments in the society, including, agriculture, education, public safety and disaster management among others.

Tags:
Steering committee5G policy5G spectrumIndia 5G

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close