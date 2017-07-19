close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Parliamentary panel likely to finalise report on note ban tomorrow

The parliamentary panel on finance is likely to finalise its report on demonetisation of high value currency notes tomorrow, sources said.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, July 19, 2017 - 17:27
Parliamentary panel likely to finalise report on note ban tomorrow

New Delhi: The parliamentary panel on finance is likely to finalise its report on demonetisation of high value currency notes tomorrow, sources said.

The Standing Committee on Finance, headed by former senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily, is planning to submit its report to Parliament during the ongoing Monsoon Session.

In its final meeting on demonetisation tomorrow, the panel has called representatives of IT industry body Nasscom for a presentation on digital payments and government's think tank Niti Aayog on policy related issues, sources said.

Earlier this month, Moily had said that the panel would submit its report on demonetisation during the Monsoon Session of Parliament that started on July 17. The session is scheduled to conclude on August 11.

Sources also added that the panel has finalised its report on bad loans and challenges in the banking sector for presentation to Parliament.

The Committee had already taken views of RBI Governor Urjit Patel and senior officials of the finance ministry on the government's decision to scrap old Rs 500/1000 notes from November 9 last year.

The move had lead to immediate shortage of currency in the system leading to long queues at banks and ATMs all over the country. However, the situation improved after the RBI pumped in new Rs 500 and also Rs 2,000 notes into the system.

 

TAGS

Demonetisationhigh value currency notesNote banParliamentMonsoon session parliament

From Zee News

Deadline for filing income tax return nears; here are 10 common mistakes that you must avoid
Personal Finance

Deadline for filing income tax return nears; here are 10 co...

Dual SIM 4G smartphones have network speed issues: IT minister
Technology

Dual SIM 4G smartphones have network speed issues: IT minis...

Gold price stays firm, ends at Rs 29,110 per ten grams
Bullion

Gold price stays firm, ends at Rs 29,110 per ten grams

Indian banks face $37 billion hit from top 50 stressed assets: CRISIL
Markets

Indian banks face $37 billion hit from top 50 stressed asse...

BSNL offers waiver of landline installation charges
Technology

BSNL offers waiver of landline installation charges

Flipkart to showcase its operations to customers
Companies

Flipkart to showcase its operations to customers

Time to taper? Five questions for the ECB
International Business

Time to taper? Five questions for the ECB

Lodha Group sells properties worth Rs 2,300 crore in Apr-June quarter
Real Estate

Lodha Group sells properties worth Rs 2,300 crore in Apr-Ju...

Canara Bank first-quarter net profit misses estimates; bad loans rise
Companies

Canara Bank first-quarter net profit misses estimates; bad...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video