Petrol and diesel prices touch new heights again, no relief in sight

NEW DELHI / MUMBAI: Petrol and diesel prices, once again, scaled to new heights on Monday. 

In the national capital, petrol was being sold at Rs 82.72 per litre and diesel at Rs 75.46 per litre, after a hike of 0.08 paisa.

Following an increase of 0.09 paisa, petrol price stood at Rs 88.18 per litre in Mumbai while diesel was being sold at Rs 79.11.

Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities

Cities (Rs/litre)
New Delhi 82.72
Kolkata 84.54
Mumbai 88.18
Chennai 85.99

Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities

Cities (Rs/litre)
New Delhi 75.46
Kolkata 77.31
Mumbai 79.11
Chennai 79.80

Source: IOCL website

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to meet the head honchos of oil firms on Monday to take stock of the global energy scenario. 

Earlier, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced a cut in excise duty by Rs 1.50 a litre. Additionally, the state-owned oil marketing companies have been mandated to reduce prices of petrol and diesel by Re 1 a litre each. 

