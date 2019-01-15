Petrol breaches Rs 76 mark in Mumbai, over Rs 70 in Delhi

NEW DELHI / MUMBAI: Petrol breached the Rs 76 mark in Mumbai on Tuesday morning, a day after it crossed the Rs 70-mark in Delhi.

According to Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) website, petrol was being sold at Rs 76.05 per litre following a hike of 28 paisa in Mumbai, while diesel price stood at Rs 67.49 per litre, after an increase of 31 paisa.

In the national capital, petrol and diesel prices were at Rs 70.41 per litre, after an increase of 28 paisa and Rs 64.47 per litre, post 29 paisa hike, respectively.

In Chennai, petrol and diesel prices were Rs 73.08 per litre and Rs 68.09 per litre respectively. In Kolkata, petrol was being sold at Rs 72.52 per litre, while diesel Rs 66.24 per litre.

This is the sixth consecutive day of increase in rates and seventh hike this month. Rates vary from state to state, depending on the rate of local sales tax or value-added tax (VAT).

Prior to that, rates had cooled to a year's low of Rs 68.29 for petrol and Rs 62.16 in case of diesel. This followed a decline in rates on almost all days since October 18, 2018.

In all, the petrol price has fallen by Rs 14.54 per litre since October 18, 2018, while diesel price declined by Rs 13.53 per litre in two and a half months.

With agency inputs