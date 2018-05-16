Petrol crosses Rs 75 per litre in Delhi

New Delhi: Petrol prices continued to rise across the country on Wednesday and crossed the Rs 75 per litre mark in the national capital.

The fuel was priced at Rs 75.10 per litre in Delhi, the highest since it hit Rs 76.06 a litre in September 2013.

(Also Read: Petrol, diesel price on 16th May 2018)

In the other metropolitan cities of Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai also, petrol prices were at fresh multi-year high levels of Rs 77.79, Rs 82.94 and Rs 77.93 per litre respectively, data from the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) website showed.

The previous highs in these cities were Rs 78.03 (Kolkata, August 2014), Rs 83.62 (Mumbai, September 2013) and Rs 79.55 (Chennai, September 2013) respectively.

Similarly, prices of diesel also touched fresh record levels on Wednesday. In Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai, the fuel was sold at Rs 66.57, Rs 69.11, Rs 70.88 and 70.25 per litre.

Prices of transport fuels, rose for the third consecutive day after the IOC resumed the dynamic pricing system on Monday after a 19-day halt.

This spiral in prices of transport fuels comes amid continuous gains in crude oil prices globally. The brent crude oil is currently priced around $78 per barrel.