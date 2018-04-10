Petrol, diesel price on 10th April 2018: Check out rates here city-wise

Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
New Delhi: Petrol prices were reduced by 1 paisa while diesel prices were hiked by 3 paise, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 10th April 2018.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|73.98
|Kolkata
|76.69
|Mumbai
|81.83
|Chennai
|76.75
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|69.80
|Aizwal
|69.93
|Ambala
|74.11
|Bangalore
|75.15
|Bhopal
|79.52
|Bhubaneshwar
|72.82
|Chandigarh
|71.14
|Dehradun
|75.82
|Gandhinagar
|73.30
|Gangtok
|76.95
|Guwahati
|76.06
|Hyderabad
|78.35
|Imphal
|72.11
|Itanagar
|70.00
|Jaipur
|76.69
|Jammu
|75.77
|Jullunder
|79.17
|Kohima
|72.46
|Lucknow
|75.32
|Panjim
|68.15
|Patna
|79.49
|Pondicherry
|72.79
|Port Blair
|63.85
|Raipur
|74.43
|Ranchi
|74.48
|Shillong
|73.40
|Shimla
|74.13
|Srinagar
|78.37
|Trivandrum
|77.93
|Silvasa
|71.95
|Daman
|71.88
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|64.96
|Kolkata
|67.65
|Mumbai
|69.17
|Chennai
|68.53
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|63.07
|Aizwal
|62.32
|Amabala
|65.46
|Bangalore
|66.06
|Bhopal
|68.35
|Bhubaneshwar
|69.69
|Chandigarh
|63.06
|Deharadun
|65.29
|Gandhinagar
|69.76
|Gangtok
|66.70
|Guwahati
|67.80
|Hyderabad
|70.58
|Imphal
|63.08
|Itnagar
|62.34
|Jaipur
|69.27
|Jammu
|66.15
|Jullunder
|64.97
|Kohima
|63.35
|Lucknow
|65.13
|Panjim
|66.07
|Patna
|69.58
|Pondicherry
|67.08
|Port Blair
|60.98
|Raipur
|70.16
|Ranchi
|68.62
|Shillong
|64.78
|Shimla
|64.60
|Srinagar
|68.28
|Trivandrum
|70.49
|Silvasa
|65.72
|Daman
|65.66
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city