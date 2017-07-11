close
Petrol, diesel price on 11th July 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise

Petrol price was hiked by 18 paise and diesel by 23 paise applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 11th July 2017.

﻿
Last Updated: Tuesday, July 11, 2017 - 11:04
Petrol, diesel price on 11th July 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise

New Delhi: Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.

Here is the list of Petrol, diesel price for 10th July 2017. Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city.

Petrol/diesel price daily revision (as per IOC)

Prices of non-branded Petrol in metro-cities  (Applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 11th July 2017)

Metros Prices
New Delhi 63.93
Kolkata 67.40
Mumbai 73.27
Chennai 66.38

Prices of non-branded Petrol across state capitals

Agartala 60.24
Aizawl 60.38
Ambala 63.51
Bangalore 65.10
Bhopal 70.47
Bhubaneshwar 63.24
Chandigarh 64.10
Dehradun 68.59
Gandhinagar 65.63
Gangtok 66.95
Guwahati 66.70
Hyderabad 67.91
Imphal 62.36
Itanagar 60.45
Jaipur 66.63
Jammu 65.98
Jullunder 68.80
Kohima 62.64
Lucknow 67.48
Panjim 58.02
Patna 68.49
Pondicherry 62.61
Port Blair 55.26
Raipur 64.72
Ranchi 66.58
Shillong 63.41
Shimla 64.84
Srinagar 68.74
Trivandrum 67.80
Silvasa 62.36
Daman 62.28

Prices of non-branded Diesel in metro-cities

Metros Prices
New Delhi 54.74
Kolkata 57.49
Mumbai 58.27
Chennai 57.72

Prices of non-branded Diesel across state capitals

Agartala 53.02
Aizwal 52.40
Ambala 54.63
Bangalore 54.88
Bhopal 61.23
Bhubaneshwar 59.04
Chandigarh 55.53
Dehradun 58.02
Gandhinagar 60.86
Gangtok 56.55
Guwahati 57.61
Hyderabad 59.61
Imphal 53.12
Itanagar 52.44
Jaipur 58.76
Jammu 55.94
Jullunder 54.93
Kohima 53.32
Lucknow 55.74
Panjim 57.10
Patna 58.43
Pondicherry 56.48
Port Blair 51.55
Raipur  59.35
Ranchi 58.06
Shillong 54.51
Shimla 55.09
Srinagar 58.24
Trivandrum 59.79
Silvasa 55.53
Daman 55.46

 

PetrolDieselPetrol hikeDiesel hikefuel rates hike

