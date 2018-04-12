Petrol, diesel price on 12th April 2018: Check out rates here city-wise

New Delhi: Petrol prices were reduced by 4 paise and diesel prices were reduced by 3 paise, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 12th April 2018.
Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|73.94
|Kolkata
|76.65
|Mumbai
|81.80
|Chennai
|76.71
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|69.76
|Aizwal
|69.89
|Ambala
|74.07
|Bangalore
|75.11
|Bhopal
|79.48
|Bhubaneshwar
|72.78
|Chandigarh
|71.11
|Dehradun
|75.79
|Gandhinagar
|73.26
|Gangtok
|76.90
|Guwahati
|76.01
|Hyderabad
|78.30
|Imphal
|72.07
|Itanagar
|69.96
|Jaipur
|76.65
|Jammu
|75.73
|Jullunder
|79.12
|Kohima
|72.42
|Lucknow
|75.29
|Panjim
|68.11
|Patna
|79.45
|Pondicherry
|72.75
|Port Blair
|63.81
|Raipur
|74.39
|Ranchi
|74.45
|Shillong
|73.36
|Shimla
|74.09
|Srinagar
|78.33
|Trivandrum
|77.89
|Silvasa
|71.91
|Daman
|71.84
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|64.93
|Kolkata
|67.62
|Mumbai
|69.14
|Chennai
|68.49
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|63.04
|Aizwal
|62.29
|Amabala
|65.43
|Bangalore
|66.03
|Bhopal
|68.32
|Bhubaneshwar
|69.66
|Chandigarh
|63.03
|Deharadun
|65.27
|Gandhinagar
|69.73
|Gangtok
|66.65
|Guwahati
|67.77
|Hyderabad
|70.54
|Imphal
|63.05
|Itnagar
|62.31
|Jaipur
|69.23
|Jammu
|66.12
|Jullunder
|64.94
|Kohima
|63.32
|Lucknow
|65.11
|Panjim
|66.04
|Patna
|69.55
|Pondicherry
|67.05
|Port Blair
|60.95
|Raipur
|70.13
|Ranchi
|68.59
|Shillong
|64.75
|Shimla
|64.57
|Srinagar
|68.25
|Trivandrum
|70.45
|Silvasa
|65.69
|Daman
|65.63
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city