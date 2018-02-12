Petrol, diesel price on 12th February 2018: Check out the rates here city-wise

Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
New Delhi: Petrol prices were reduced by 21 paise and diesel prices were slashed by 28 paise , applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 12th February 2018.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|73.01
|Kolkata
|75.70
|Mumbai
|80.87
|Chennai
|75.73
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|68.88
|Aizwal
|69.02
|Ambala
|73.14
|Bangalore
|74.16
|Bhopal
|78.81
|Bhubaneshwar
|71.86
|Chandigarh
|70.21
|Dehradun
|75.06
|Gandhinagar
|72.61
|Gangtok
|76.00
|Guwahati
|75.05
|Hyderabad
|77.32
|Imphal
|71.15
|Itanagar
|69.08
|Jaipur
|75.98
|Jammu
|74.82
|Jullunder
|78.11
|Kohima
|71.51
|Lucknow
|74.55
|Panjim
|67.25
|Patna
|77.65
|Pondicherry
|71.85
|Port Blair
|63.04
|Raipur
|73.47
|Ranchi
|73.72
|Shillong
|72.45
|Shimla
|73.17
|Srinagar
|77.42
|Trivandrum
|76.93
|Silvasa
|71.02
|Daman
|70.95
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|63.62
|Kolkata
|66.29
|Mumbai
|67.75
|Chennai
|67.09
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|61.77
|Aizwal
|61.03
|Amabala
|64.11
|Bangalore
|64.69
|Bhopal
|67.20
|Bhubaneshwar
|68.25
|Chandigarh
|61.76
|Deharadun
|64.14
|Gandhinagar
|68.58
|Gangtok
|65.40
|Guwahati
|66.38
|Hyderabad
|69.12
|Imphal
|61.77
|Itnagar
|61.04
|Jaipur
|68.12
|Jammu
|64.82
|Jullunder
|63.61
|Kohima
|62.04
|Lucknow
|63.98
|Panjim
|64.70
|Patna
|67.82
|Pondicherry
|65.71
|Port Blair
|59.76
|Raipur
|68.72
|Ranchi
|67.22
|Shillong
|63.44
|Shimla
|63.28
|Srinagar
|66.95
|Trivandrum
|69.06
|Silvasa
|64.38
|Daman
|64.31
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city