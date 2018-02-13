Petrol, diesel price on 13th February 2018: Check out the rates here city-wise

Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
New Delhi: Petrol prices were reduced by 7 paise and diesel prices were slashed by 12 paise , applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 13th February 2018.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|72.94
|Kolkata
|75.64
|Mumbai
|80.81
|Chennai
|75.65
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|68.82
|Aizwal
|68.95
|Ambala
|73.07
|Bangalore
|74.09
|Bhopal
|78.74
|Bhubaneshwar
|71.79
|Chandigarh
|71.79
|Dehradun
|75.00
|Gandhinagar
|72.54
|Gangtok
|75.90
|Guwahati
|74.97
|Hyderabad
|77.24
|Imphal
|71.08
|Itanagar
|69.01
|Jaipur
|75.91
|Jammu
|74.76
|Jullunder
|78.04
|Kohima
|71.44
|Lucknow
|74.50
|Panjim
|67.19
|Patna
|77.61
|Pondicherry
|71.78
|Port Blair
|62.98
|Raipur
|73.40
|Ranchi
|73.67
|Shillong
|72.38
|Shimla
|73.10
|Srinagar
|77.36
|Trivandrum
|76.85
|Silvasa
|70.95
|Daman
|70.88
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|63.50
|Kolkata
|66.17
|Mumbai
|67.62
|Chennai
|66.96
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|61.65
|Aizwal
|60.92
|Amabala
|63.99
|Bangalore
|64.57
|Bhopal
|67.07
|Bhubaneshwar
|68.12
|Chandigarh
|61.64
|Deharadun
|64.04
|Gandhinagar
|68.46
|Gangtok
|65.25
|Guwahati
|66.25
|Hyderabad
|68.99
|Imphal
|61.65
|Itnagar
|60.93
|Jaipur
|68.00
|Jammu
|64.70
|Jullunder
|63.49
|Kohima
|61.92
|Lucknow
|63.88
|Panjim
|64.58
|Patna
|67.72
|Pondicherry
|65.59
|Port Blair
|59.65
|Raipur
|68.60
|Ranchi
|67.10
|Shillong
|63.33
|Shimla
|63.16
|Srinagar
|66.83
|Trivandrum
|68.93
|Silvasa
|64.26
|Daman
|64.19
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city