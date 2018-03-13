Petrol, diesel price on 13th March 2018: Check out rates here city-wise

Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
New Delhi: Petrol prices were hiked by 2 paise while diesel were reduced by 2 paise, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 13th March 2018.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|72.47
|Kolkata
|75.20
|Mumbai
|80.34
|Chennai
|75.16
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|68.37
|Aizwal
|68.51
|Ambala
|72.61
|Bangalore
|73.61
|Bhopal
|78.26
|Bhubaneshwar
|71.32
|Chandigarh
|69.70
|Dehradun
|74.63
|Gandhinagar
|72.07
|Gangtok
|75.45
|Guwahati
|74.48
|Hyderabad
|76.74
|Imphal
|70.62
|Itanagar
|68.57
|Jaipur
|75.43
|Jammu
|74.30
|Jullunder
|77.56
|Kohima
|70.98
|Lucknow
|74.13
|Panjim
|66.75
|Patna
|77.95
|Pondicherry
|77.95
|Port Blair
|62.59
|Raipur
|72.94
|Ranchi
|73.30
|Shillong
|71.92
|Shimla
|72.63
|Srinagar
|76.90
|Trivandrum
|76.37
|Silvasa
|70.50
|Daman
|70.43
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|62.85
|Kolkata
|65.54
|Mumbai
|66.93
|Chennai
|66.27
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|61.02
|Aizwal
|60.29
|Amabala
|63.34
|Bangalore
|63.91
|Bhopal
|66.39
|Bhubaneshwar
|67.42
|Chandigarh
|61.01
|Deharadun
|63.49
|Gandhinagar
|67.75
|Gangtok
|64.60
|Guwahati
|65.57
|Hyderabad
|68.28
|Imphal
|61.02
|Itnagar
|60.30
|Jaipur
|67.32
|Jammu
|64.05
|Jullunder
|62.85
|Kohima
|61.29
|Lucknow
|63.33
|Panjim
|63.91
|Patna
|67.43
|Pondicherry
|64.92
|Port Blair
|59.06
|Raipur
|67.90
|Ranchi
|66.42
|Shillong
|62.68
|Shimla
|62.52
|Srinagar
|66.18
|Trivandrum
|68.23
|Silvasa
|63.60
|Daman
|63.54
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city