Petrol, diesel price on 15th February 2018: Check out the rates here city-wise

Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
New Delhi: Petrol prices were reduced by 15 paise and diesel prices were reduced by 18 paise, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 15th February 2018.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|72.79
|Kolkata
|75.49
|Mumbai
|80.66
|Chennai
|75.49
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|68.67
|Aizwal
|68.81
|Ambala
|72.93
|Bangalore
|73.94
|Bhopal
|78.58
|Bhubaneshwar
|71.64
|Chandigarh
|70.00
|Dehradun
|74.89
|Gandhinagar
|72.39
|Gangtok
|75.80
|Guwahati
|74.82
|Hyderabad
|77.08
|Imphal
|70.94
|Itanagar
|68.87
|Jaipur
|75.75
|Jammu
|74.61
|Jullunder
|77.89
|Kohima
|71.29
|Lucknow
|74.38
|Panjim
|67.05
|Patna
|77.51
|Pondicherry
|71.63
|Port Blair
|62.86
|Raipur
|73.26
|Ranchi
|73.55
|Shillong
|72.23
|Shimla
|72.95
|Srinagar
|77.21
|Trivandrum
|76.70
|Silvasa
|70.80
|Daman
|70.73
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|63.32
|Kolkata
|65.98
|Mumbai
|67.43
|Chennai
|66.77
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|61.48
|Aizwal
|60.74
|Amabala
|63.81
|Bangalore
|64.39
|Bhopal
|66.88
|Bhubaneshwar
|67.93
|Chandigarh
|61.47
|Deharadun
|63.89
|Gandhinagar
|68.26
|Gangtok
|65.10
|Guwahati
|66.06
|Hyderabad
|68.79
|Imphal
|61.48
|Itnagar
|60.75
|Jaipur
|67.81
|Jammu
|64.52
|Jullunder
|63.31
|Kohima
|61.75
|Lucknow
|63.73
|Panjim
|64.39
|Patna
|67.59
|Pondicherry
|65.40
|Port Blair
|59.49
|Raipur
|68.40
|Ranchi
|66.91
|Shillong
|63.15
|Shimla
|62.98
|Srinagar
|66.65
|Trivandrum
|68.73
|Silvasa
|64.07
|Daman
|64.01
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city