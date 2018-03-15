Petrol, diesel price on 15th March 2018: Check out rates here city-wise

Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
New Delhi: Petrol prices were reduced by 2 paise while diesel were increased by 2 paise, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 15th March 2018.
Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|72.45
|Kolkata
|75.18
|Mumbai
|80.32
|Chennai
|75.14
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|68.35
|Aizwal
|68.49
|Ambala
|72.59
|Bangalore
|73.59
|Bhopal
|78.24
|Bhubhaneswar
|71.30
|Chandigarh
|69.68
|Dehradun
|74.62
|Gandhinagar
|72.05
|Gangtok
|75.45
|Guwahati
|74.46
|Hyderabad
|76.72
|Imphal
|70.60
|Itanagar
|68.55
|Jaipur
|75.40
|Jammu
|74.28
|Jullunder
|77.54
|Kohima
|70.96
|Lucknow
|74.11
|Panjim
|66.74
|Patna
|77.95
|Pondicherry
|71.30
|Port Blair
|62.57
|Raipur
|72.92
|Ranchi
|73.28
|Shillong
|71.90
|Shimla
|72.61
|Srinagar
|76.88
|Trivandrum
|76.35
|Silvasa
|70.48
|Daman
|70.41
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|62.87
|Kolkata
|65.56
|Mumbai
|66.95
|Chennai
|66.29
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|61.04
|Aizwal
|60.31
|Ambala
|63.36
|Bangalore
|63.93
|Bhopal
|66.41
|Bhubhaneswar
|67.44
|Chandigarh
|61.03
|Dehradun
|63.50
|Gandhinagar
|67.78
|Gangtok
|64.65
|Guwahati
|65.59
|Hyderabad
|68.31
|Imphal
|61.04
|Itanagar
|60.32
|Jaipur
|67.34
|Jammu
|64.07
|Jullunder
|62.87
|Kohima
|61.31
|Lucknow
|63.34
|Panjim
|63.93
|Patna
|67.45
|Pondicherry
|64.94
|Port Blair
|59.08
|Raipur
|67.92
|Ranchi
|66.44
|Shillong
|62.70
|Shimla
|62.54
|Srinagar
|66.20
|Trivandrum
|68.25
|Silvasa
|63.62
|Daman
|63.56
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city.