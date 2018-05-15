Petrol, diesel price on 15th May 2018: Check out rates here city-wise

New Delhi: Petrol prices were hiked by 15 paise and diesel prices by 22 paise, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 15th May 2018. Petrol and diesel prices were unchanged for 20-straight days from April 24 to May 13.
Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|74.95
|Kolkata
|77.65
|Mumbai
|82.79
|Chennai
|77.77
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|70.79
|Aizwal
|70.91
|Ambala
|75.07
|Bangalore
|76.16
|Bhopal
|80.52
|Bhubaneshwar
|73.79
|Chandigarh
|72.09
|Dehradun
|76.60
|Gandhinagar
|74.27
|Gangtok
|78.00
|Guwahati
|77.03
|Hyderabad
|79.39
|Imphal
|73.06
|Itanagar
|70.92
|Jaipur
|77.66
|Jammu
|76.71
|Jullunder
|80.16
|Kohima
|73.44
|Lucknow
|76.08
|Panjim
|69.06
|Patna
|80.45
|Pondicherry
|73.79
|Port Blair
|64.66
|Raipur
|75.38
|Ranchi
|75.24
|Shillong
|74.36
|Shimla
|75.14
|Srinagar
|79.41
|Trivandrum
|79.01
|Silvasa
|72.93
|Daman
|72.85
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|66.36
|Kolkata
|68.90
|Mumbai
|70.66
|Chennai
|70.02
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|64.50
|Aizwal
|63.72
|Amabala
|66.87
|Bangalore
|67.50
|Bhopal
|69.84
|Bhubaneshwar
|71.12
|Chandigarh
|64.44
|Deharadun
|66.68
|Gandhinagar
|71.31
|Gangtok
|68.15
|Guwahati
|69.25
|Hyderabad
|72.13
|Imphal
|64.46
|Itnagar
|63.70
|Jaipur
|70.71
|Jammu
|67.54
|Jullunder
|66.35
|Kohima
|64.75
|Lucknow
|66.50
|Panjim
|67.53
|Patna
|71.01
|Pondicherry
|68.57
|Port Blair
|62.25
|Raipur
|71.66
|Ranchi
|70.08
|Shillong
|66.17
|Shimla
|66.02
|Srinagar
|69.76
|Trivandrum
|72.05
|Silvasa
|67.17
|Daman
|67.10
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city