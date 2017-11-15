Petrol, diesel price on 15th November 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Petrol prices were reduced by 5 paise and diesel prices by 2 paise per litre.
New Delhi: Petrol prices were reduced by 5 paise and diesel prices by 2 paise per litre, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 15th November 2017.
Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|69.68
|Kolkata
|72.43
|Mumbai
|76.78
|Chennai
|72.22
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|65.69
|Aizwal
|65.83
|Amabala
|69.24
|Bangalore
|70.76
|Bhopal
|74.02
|Bhubaneshwar
|68.56
|Chandigarh
|67.02
|Deharadun
|72.44
|Gandhinagar
|68.52
|Gangtok
|72.65
|Guwahati
|71.61
|Hyderabad
|73.78
|Imphal
|67.88
|Itnagar
|65.93
|Jaipur
|71.93
|Jammu
|71.36
|Jullunder
|74.68
|Kohima
|68.22
|Lucknow
|71.94
|Panjim
|64.18
|Patna
|74.02
|Pondicherry
|68.62
|Port Blair
|60.21
|Raipur
|70.20
|Ranchi
|71.10
|Shillong
|69.18
|Shimla
|70.40
|Srinagar
|74.06
|Trivandrum
|73.47
|Silvasa
|67.81
|Daman
|67.74
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|58.32
|Kolkata
|60.98
|Mumbai
|60.95
|Chennai
|61.42
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|56.57
|Aizwal
|55.90
|Ambala
|58.22
|Bangalore
|59.11
|Bhopal
|60.31
|Bhubaneshwar
|62.53
|Chandigarh
|56.60
|Dehradun
|60.14
|Gandhinagar
|62.10
|Gangtok
|60.15
|Guwahati
|60.80
|Hyderabad
|63.36
|Imphal
|56.57
|Itanagar
|55.93
|Jaipur
|61.94
|Jammu
|59.35
|Jullunder
|58.40
|Kohima
|56.84
|Lucknow
|59.45
|Panjim
|59.27
|Patna
|61.98
|Pondicherry
|60.29
|Port Blair
|54.90
|Raipur
|63.05
|Ranchi
|61.68
|Shillong
|58.18
|Shimla
|58.54
|Srinagar
|61.57
|Trivandrum
|63.39
|Silvasa
|59.05
|Daman
|58.99
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city