Petrol, diesel price on 16th April 2018: Check out rates here city-wise

New Delhi: Petrol prices were hiked by 4 paise and diesel prices were hiked by 9 paise, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 16th April 2018.

Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.

Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities

Cities (Rs/litre) New Delhi 74.02 Kolkata 76.73 Mumbai 81.87 Chennai 76.79

Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals

Agartala 69.83 Aizwal 69.97 Ambala 74.15 Bangalore 75.19 Bhopal 79.56 Bhubaneshwar 72.86 Chandigarh 71.18 Dehradun 75.85 Gandhinagar 73.34 Gangtok 77.00 Guwahati 76.10 Hyderabad 78.39 Imphal 72.14 Itanagar 70.03 Jaipur 76.73 Jammu 75.81 Jullunder 79.21 Kohima 72.50 Lucknow 75.35 Panjim 68.19 Patna 79.53 Pondicherry 72.83 Port Blair 63.88 Raipur 74.46 Ranchi 74.51 Shillong 73.44 Shimla 74.17 Srinagar 78.41 Trivandrum 77.97 Silvasa 71.99 Daman 71.92

Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities

Cities (Rs/litre) New Delhi 65.18 Kolkata 67.88 Mumbai 69.41 Chennai 68.76

Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals

Agartala 63.29 Aizwal 62.53 Amabala 65.68 Bangalore 66.28 Bhopal 68.59 Bhubaneshwar 69.94 Chandigarh 63.28 Deharadun 65.48 Gandhinagar 70.00 Gangtok 66.90 Guwahati 68.03 Hyderabad 70.82 Imphal 63.30 Itnagar 62.55 Jaipur 69.50 Jammu 66.36 Jullunder 65.19 Kohima 63.57 Lucknow 65.32 Panjim 66.30 Patna 69.81 Pondicherry 67.30 Port Blair 61.18 Raipur 70.39 Ranchi 68.85 Shillong 65.00 Shimla 64.82 Srinagar 68.49 Trivandrum 70.72 Silvasa 65.94 Daman 65.88

(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city