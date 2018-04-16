Petrol, diesel price on 16th April 2018: Check out rates here city-wise

New Delhi: Petrol prices were hiked by 4 paise and diesel prices were hiked by 9 paise, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 16th April 2018.
Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|74.02
|Kolkata
|76.73
|Mumbai
|81.87
|Chennai
|76.79
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|69.83
|Aizwal
|69.97
|Ambala
|74.15
|Bangalore
|75.19
|Bhopal
|79.56
|Bhubaneshwar
|72.86
|Chandigarh
|71.18
|Dehradun
|75.85
|Gandhinagar
|73.34
|Gangtok
|77.00
|Guwahati
|76.10
|Hyderabad
|78.39
|Imphal
|72.14
|Itanagar
|70.03
|Jaipur
|76.73
|Jammu
|75.81
|Jullunder
|79.21
|Kohima
|72.50
|Lucknow
|75.35
|Panjim
|68.19
|Patna
|79.53
|Pondicherry
|72.83
|Port Blair
|63.88
|Raipur
|74.46
|Ranchi
|74.51
|Shillong
|73.44
|Shimla
|74.17
|Srinagar
|78.41
|Trivandrum
|77.97
|Silvasa
|71.99
|Daman
|71.92
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|65.18
|Kolkata
|67.88
|Mumbai
|69.41
|Chennai
|68.76
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|63.29
|Aizwal
|62.53
|Amabala
|65.68
|Bangalore
|66.28
|Bhopal
|68.59
|Bhubaneshwar
|69.94
|Chandigarh
|63.28
|Deharadun
|65.48
|Gandhinagar
|70.00
|Gangtok
|66.90
|Guwahati
|68.03
|Hyderabad
|70.82
|Imphal
|63.30
|Itnagar
|62.55
|Jaipur
|69.50
|Jammu
|66.36
|Jullunder
|65.19
|Kohima
|63.57
|Lucknow
|65.32
|Panjim
|66.30
|Patna
|69.81
|Pondicherry
|67.30
|Port Blair
|61.18
|Raipur
|70.39
|Ranchi
|68.85
|Shillong
|65.00
|Shimla
|64.82
|Srinagar
|68.49
|Trivandrum
|70.72
|Silvasa
|65.94
|Daman
|65.88
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city