Petrol, diesel price on 16th August 2018: Check out rates in metro cities

New Delhi: Petrol and Diesel prices were hiked in four metro cities after three days of pause, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 16th August 2018.

On Thursday, Petrol prices were hiked by 6 paise in Delhi, 5 paise in Chennai and Mumbai. In Kolkata petrol prices were hiked by 4 paise.

Diesel prices were cut by 6 paise in all the metro cities of Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai and Mumbai.

Retail selling prices have been firming up since July 30 as international rates inched up. Rates have risen by Rs 0.90 a litre in case of petrol in nine days while diesel prices have risen by Rs 0.88 per litre.

State-owned oil firms had in mid-June last year dumped 15-year practice of revising rates on 1st and 16th of every month in favour of daily price revisions.

Oil prices rose on Tuesday after a report from OPEC confirmed that top exporter Saudi Arabia had cut production to avert looming oversupply. Front-month Brent crude oil futures were at $72.87 per barrel at 0111 GMT, up 26 cents, or 0.4 percent, from their last close. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 32 cents, or 0.5 percent, at $67.52 per barrel, according to a report by news agency Reuters.

Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities

Cities (Rs/litre) New Delhi 77.20 Kolkata 80.14 Mumbai 84.63 Chennai 80.19

Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities

Cities (Rs/litre) New Delhi 68.78 Kolkata 71.62 Mumbai 73.02 Chennai 72.65

(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city