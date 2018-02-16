Petrol, diesel price on 16th February 2018: Check out the rates here city-wise

Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
New Delhi: Petrol prices were reduced by 27 paise and diesel prices were reduced by 30 paise, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 16th February 2018.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|72.52
|Kolkata
|75.22
|Mumbai
|80.39
|Chennai
|75.21
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|68.42
|Aizwal
|68.55
|Ambala
|72.66
|Bangalore
|73.66
|Bhopal
|78.31
|Bhubaneshwar
|71.37
|Chandigarh
|69.74
|Dehradun
|74.67
|Gandhinagar
|72.12
|Gangtok
|75.50
|Guwahati
|74.53
|Hyderabad
|76.79
|Imphal
|70.67
|Itanagar
|68.62
|Jaipur
|75.48
|Jammu
|74.35
|Jullunder
|77.61
|Kohima
|71.03
|Lucknow
|74.17
|Panjim
|66.80
|Patna
|77.32
|Pondicherry
|71.37
|Port Blair
|62.63
|Raipur
|72.99
|Ranchi
|73.34
|Shillong
|71.97
|Shimla
|72.68
|Srinagar
|76.95
|Trivandrum
|76.42
|Silvasa
|70.54
|Daman
|70.47
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|63.02
|Kolkata
|65.68
|Mumbai
|67.11
|Chennai
|66.45
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|61.19
|Aizwal
|60.45
|Amabala
|63.51
|Bangalore
|64.08
|Bhopal
|66.57
|Bhubaneshwar
|67.60
|Chandigarh
|61.18
|Deharadun
|63.63
|Gandhinagar
|67.94
|Gangtok
|64.80
|Guwahati
|65.75
|Hyderabad
|68.47
|Imphal
|61.18
|Itnagar
|60.47
|Jaipur
|67.50
|Jammu
|64.22
|Jullunder
|63.02
|Kohima
|61.45
|Lucknow
|63.47
|Panjim
|64.09
|Patna
|67.36
|Pondicherry
|65.09
|Port Blair
|59.22
|Raipur
|68.08
|Ranchi
|66.59
|Shillong
|62.85
|Shimla
|62.69
|Srinagar
|66.35
|Trivandrum
|68.41
|Silvasa
|63.77
|Daman
|63.71
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city