Petrol-diesel price daily revision

Petrol, diesel price on 18th July 2018: Check out rates in metro cities

Oil prices dropped on Wednesday after an industry group reported that US crude inventories rose last week.

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices were both unchanged for the second consecutive day in four metro cities applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 18th July 2018.

Last month, members of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), agreed to jointly increase oil production, which was estimated to be about one million barrels a day. The deal, which came after a week of tense negotiation, was reportedly aimed at easing fears of a global supply crunch.

Oil prices dropped on Wednesday after an industry group reported that US crude inventories rose last week, defying analyst expectations for a significant reduction.
Brent futures were down 31 cents, or 0.4 percent, at $71.85 a barrel by 0240 GMT. They rose 32 cents to $72.16 a barrel on Tuesday, after earlier touching a three-month low.

Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities

 

Cities (Rs/litre)
New Delhi 76.84
Kolkata 79.51
Mumbai 84.22
Chennai 79.76

Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities

Cities (Rs/litre)
New Delhi 68.47
Kolkata 71.03
Mumbai 72.65
Chennai 72.28

(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city

