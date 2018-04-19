Petrol, diesel price on 19th April 2018: Check out rates here city-wise

New Delhi: Petrol prices were hiked by 5 paise and diesel prices by 9 paise, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 19th April 2018.
Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|74.07
|Kolkata
|76.77
|Mumbai
|81.92
|Chennai
|76.84
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|69.88
|Aizwal
|70.02
|Ambala
|74.20
|Bangalore
|75.24
|Bhopal
|79.61
|Bhubaneshwar
|72.91
|Chandigarh
|71.23
|Dehradun
|75.89
|Gandhinagar
|73.39
|Gangtok
|77.05
|Guwahati
|76.15
|Hyderabad
|78.44
|Imphal
|72.19
|Itanagar
|70.08
|Jaipur
|76.78
|Jammu
|75.86
|Jullunder
|79.26
|Kohima
|72.55
|Lucknow
|75.39
|Panjim
|68.23
|Patna
|79.58
|Pondicherry
|72.88
|Port Blair
|63.92
|Raipur
|74.51
|Ranchi
|74.55
|Shillong
|73.49
|Shimla
|74.21
|Srinagar
|78.46
|Trivandrum
|78.03
|Silvasa
|72.03
|Daman
|71.97
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|65.27
|Kolkata
|67.97
|Mumbai
|69.50
|Chennai
|68.86
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|63.37
|Aizwal
|62.61
|Amabala
|65.77
|Bangalore
|66.37
|Bhopal
|68.68
|Bhubaneshwar
|70.03
|Chandigarh
|63.37
|Deharadun
|65.56
|Gandhinagar
|70.10
|Gangtok
|67.00
|Guwahati
|68.13
|Hyderabad
|70.91
|Imphal
|63.39
|Itnagar
|62.63
|Jaipur
|69.59
|Jammu
|66.45
|Jullunder
|65.28
|Kohima
|63.66
|Lucknow
|65.40
|Panjim
|66.39
|Patna
|69.90
|Pondicherry
|67.40
|Port Blair
|61.26
|Raipur
|70.49
|Ranchi
|68.94
|Shillong
|65.09
|Shimla
|64.90
|Srinagar
|68.58
|Trivandrum
|70.82
|Silvasa
|66.03
|Daman
|65.97
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city