Petrol-diesel price daily revision

Petrol, diesel price on 19th July 2018: Check out rates in metro cities

In Delhi both petrol and diesel prices were reduced by 6 paisa and 12 paisa respectively.

New Delhi: Petrol prices were unchanged for the third consecutive day in three metro cities of Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai but diesel prices were reduced by 9 paise in these cities applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 19th July 2018.

In Delhi, however, both petrol and diesel prices were reduced by 6 paisa and 12 paisa respectively.

Last month, members of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), agreed to jointly increase oil production, which was estimated to be about one million barrels a day. The deal, which came after a week of tense negotiation, was reportedly aimed at easing fears of a global supply crunch.

Oil prices were mixed on Thursday as the market struggled to digest signs of strong gasoline demand in the United States, the world`s biggest consumer of the fuel, with a statement from oil producers that they are putting more crude on the market. Brent crude futures fell 11 cents, or 0.2 percent, to $72.79 a barrel at 0401 GMT. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed 6 cents, or 0.1 percent, to $68.82, according to a report by news agency Reuters.

Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities

 

Cities (Rs/litre)
New Delhi 76.78
Kolkata 79.51
Mumbai 84.22
Chennai 79.76

Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities

Cities (Rs/litre)
New Delhi 68.35
Kolkata 70.94
Mumbai 72.56
Chennai 72.19

(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city

