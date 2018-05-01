Petrol, diesel price on 1st May 2018: Check out rates here city-wise

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices were unchanged, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 1st May 2018.
Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|74.63
|Kolkata
|77.32
|Mumbai
|82.48
|Chennai
|77.43
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|70.41
|Aizwal
|70.54
|Ambala
|74.75
|Bangalore
|75.82
|Bhopal
|80.18
|Bhubaneshwar
|73.46
|Chandigarh
|71.77
|Dehradun
|76.33
|Gandhinagar
|73.94
|Gangtok
|77.60
|Guwahati
|76.73
|Hyderabad
|79.04
|Imphal
|72.74
|Itanagar
|70.61
|Jaipur
|77.32
|Jammu
|76.40
|Jullunder
|79.83
|Kohima
|73.10
|Lucknow
|75.83
|Panjim
|68.75
|Patna
|80.13
|Pondicherry
|73.42
|Port Blair
|64.39
|Raipur
|75.06
|Ranchi
|74.99
|Shillong
|74.04
|Shimla
|74.77
|Srinagar
|79.00
|Trivandrum
|78.61
|Silvasa
|72.57
|Daman
|72.50
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|65.93
|Kolkata
|68.63
|Mumbai
|70.20
|Chennai
|69.56
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|64.01
|Aizwal
|63.25
|Amabala
|66.43
|Bangalore
|67.05
|Bhopal
|69.38
|Bhubaneshwar
|70.75
|Chandigarh
|64.01
|Deharadun
|66.22
|Gandhinagar
|70.81
|Gangtok
|67.65
|Guwahati
|68.83
|Hyderabad
|71.63
|Imphal
|64.03
|Itnagar
|63.27
|Jaipur
|70.25
|Jammu
|67.11
|Jullunder
|65.92
|Kohima
|64.30
|Lucknow
|66.05
|Panjim
|67.07
|Patna
|70.57
|Pondicherry
|68.07
|Port Blair
|61.86
|Raipur
|71.20
|Ranchi
|69.63
|Shillong
|65.74
|Shimla
|65.55
|Srinagar
|69.24
|Trivandrum
|71.52
|Silvasa
|66.70
|Daman
|66.63
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city