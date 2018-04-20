Petrol, diesel price on 20th April 2018: Check out rates here city-wise

New Delhi: Petrol prices were hiked by 1 paisa and diesel prices by 4 paise, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 20th April 2018.
Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|74.08
|Kolkata
|76.78
|Mumbai
|81.93
|Chennai
|76.85
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|69.89
|Aizwal
|70.02
|Ambala
|74.21
|Bangalore
|75.25
|Bhopal
|79.62
|Bhubaneshwar
|72.92
|Chandigarh
|71.24
|Dehradun
|75.90
|Gandhinagar
|73.40
|Gangtok
|77.05
|Guwahati
|76.16
|Hyderabad
|78.45
|Imphal
|72.20
|Itanagar
|70.09
|Jaipur
|76.76
|Jammu
|75.87
|Jullunder
|79.27
|Kohima
|72.56
|Lucknow
|75.40
|Panjim
|68.24
|Patna
|79.59
|Pondicherry
|72.89
|Port Blair
|63.93
|Raipur
|74.52
|Ranchi
|74.56
|Shillong
|73.50
|Shimla
|74.22
|Srinagar
|78.47
|Trivandrum
|78.04
|Silvasa
|72.04
|Daman
|71.98
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|65.31
|Kolkata
|68.01
|Mumbai
|69.54
|Chennai
|68.90
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|63.41
|Aizwal
|62.65
|Amabala
|65.81
|Bangalore
|66.41
|Bhopal
|68.72
|Bhubaneshwar
|70.08
|Chandigarh
|63.40
|Deharadun
|65.60
|Gandhinagar
|70.14
|Gangtok
|67.05
|Guwahati
|68.17
|Hyderabad
|70.96
|Imphal
|63.43
|Itnagar
|62.67
|Jaipur
|69.60
|Jammu
|66.49
|Jullunder
|65.31
|Kohima
|63.70
|Lucknow
|65.43
|Panjim
|66.43
|Patna
|69.94
|Pondicherry
|67.44
|Port Blair
|61.30
|Raipur
|70.53
|Ranchi
|68.99
|Shillong
|65.13
|Shimla
|64.94
|Srinagar
|68.62
|Trivandrum
|70.86
|Silvasa
|66.07
|Daman
|66.01
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city