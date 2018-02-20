Petrol, diesel price on 20th February 2018: Check out the rates here city-wise

Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
New Delhi: Petrol prices were reduced by 19 paise and diesel prices were reduced by 15 paise, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 20th February 2018.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|71.73
|Kolkata
|74.45
|Mumbai
|79.61
|Chennai
|74.38
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|67.68
|Aizwal
|67.81
|Ambala
|71.87
|Bangalore
|72.85
|Bhopal
|77.50
|Bhubaneshwar
|70.59
|Chandigarh
|68.99
|Dehradun
|74.05
|Gandhinagar
|71.34
|Gangtok
|74.75
|Guwahati
|73.71
|Hyderabad
|75.96
|Imphal
|69.90
|Itanagar
|67.87
|Jaipur
|74.67
|Jammu
|73.58
|Jullunder
|76.80
|Kohima
|70.25
|Lucknow
|73.55
|Panjim
|66.07
|Patna
|76.79
|Pondicherry
|70.61
|Port Blair
|61.97
|Raipur
|72.22
|Ranchi
|72.71
|Shillong
|71.19
|Shimla
|71.90
|Srinagar
|76.18
|Trivandrum
|75.60
|Silvasa
|69.78
|Daman
|69.72
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|62.29
|Kolkata
|64.95
|Mumbai
|66.34
|Chennai
|65.67
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|60.48
|Aizwal
|59.75
|Amabala
|62.78
|Bangalore
|63.34
|Bhopal
|65.80
|Bhubaneshwar
|66.81
|Chandigarh
|60.47
|Deharadun
|63.01
|Gandhinagar
|67.15
|Gangtok
|64.05
|Guwahati
|64.97
|Hyderabad
|67.67
|Imphal
|60.47
|Itnagar
|59.76
|Jaipur
|66.73
|Jammu
|63.49
|Jullunder
|62.30
|Kohima
|60.74
|Lucknow
|62.85
|Panjim
|63.34
|Patna
|66.80
|Pondicherry
|64.35
|Port Blair
|58.56
|Raipur
|67.30
|Ranchi
|65.83
|Shillong
|62.12
|Shimla
|61.97
|Srinagar
|65.62
|Trivandrum
|67.63
|Silvasa
|63.04
|Daman
|62.97
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city