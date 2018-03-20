Petrol, diesel price on 20th March 2018: Check out rates here city-wise

Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
New Delhi: Petrol prices were hiked by 1 paisa while diesel were hiked by 7 paise, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 20th March 2018.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|72.20
|Kolkata
|74.94
|Mumbai
|80.07
|Chennai
|74.87
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|68.12
|Aizwal
|68.25
|Ambala
|72.34
|Bangalore
|73.33
|Bhopal
|77.86
|Bhubaneshwar
|71.05
|Chandigarh
|69.44
|Dehradun
|74.42
|Gandhinagar
|71.69
|Gangtok
|75.20
|Guwahati
|74.20
|Hyderabad
|76.46
|Imphal
|70.36
|Itanagar
|68.32
|Jaipur
|75.03
|Jammu
|74.03
|Jullunder
|77.33
|Kohima
|70.71
|Lucknow
|73.92
|Panjim
|66.51
|Patna
|77.72
|Pondicherry
|71.06
|Port Blair
|62.36
|Raipur
|72.68
|Ranchi
|73.08
|Shillong
|71.65
|Shimla
|72.36
|Srinagar
|76.63
|Trivandrum
|76.09
|Silvasa
|70.24
|Daman
|70.17
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|62.80
|Kolkata
|65.49
|Mumbai
|66.88
|Chennai
|66.21
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|60.97
|Aizwal
|60.24
|Amabala
|63.29
|Bangalore
|63.86
|Bhopal
|66.22
|Bhubaneshwar
|67.36
|Chandigarh
|60.96
|Deharadun
|63.44
|Gandhinagar
|67.59
|Gangtok
|64.55
|Guwahati
|65.51
|Hyderabad
|68.23
|Imphal
|60.97
|Itnagar
|60.25
|Jaipur
|67.16
|Jammu
|64.00
|Jullunder
|62.85
|Kohima
|61.24
|Lucknow
|63.28
|Panjim
|63.86
|Patna
|67.38
|Pondicherry
|64.87
|Port Blair
|59.02
|Raipur
|67.85
|Ranchi
|66.36
|Shillong
|62.63
|Shimla
|62.47
|Srinagar
|66.13
|Trivandrum
|68.18
|Silvasa
|63.55
|Daman
|63.49
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city