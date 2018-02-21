Petrol, diesel price on 21st February 2018: Check out the rates here city-wise

Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
New Delhi: Petrol prices were reduced by 1 paisa while diesel prices were hiked by 1 paisa, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 21st February 2018.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|71.72
|Kolkata
|74.44
|Mumbai
|79.60
|Chennai
|74.37
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|67.67
|Aizwal
|67.80
|Ambala
|71.86
|Bangalore
|72.84
|Bhopal
|77.59
|Bhubaneshwar
|70.58
|Chandigarh
|68.98
|Dehradun
|74.04
|Gandhinagar
|71.33
|Gangtok
|74.70
|Guwahati
|73.70
|Hyderabad
|75.95
|Imphal
|69.99
|Itanagar
|67.86
|Jaipur
|74.66
|Jammu
|73.57
|Jullunder
|76.89
|Kohima
|70.24
|Lucknow
|73.54
|Panjim
|66.06
|Patna
|76.78
|Pondicherry
|70.60
|Port Blair
|61.96
|Raipur
|72.21
|Ranchi
|72.71
|Shillong
|71.18
|Shimla
|71.99
|Srinagar
|76.17
|Trivandrum
|75.69
|Silvasa
|69.77
|Daman
|69.71
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|62.30
|Kolkata
|64.96
|Mumbai
|66.35
|Chennai
|65.68
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|60.49
|Aizwal
|59.76
|Amabala
|62.79
|5Bangalore
|63.35
|Bhopal
|65.81
|Bhubaneshwar
|66.83
|Chandigarh
|60.48
|Deharadun
|63.01
|Gandhinagar
|67.16
|Gangtok
|64.00
|Guwahati
|64.98
|Hyderabad
|67.69
|Imphal
|60.48
|Itnagar
|59.77
|Jaipur
|66.74
|Jammu
|63.50
|Jullunder
|62.31
|Kohima
|60.75
|Lucknow
|62.85
|Panjim
|63.35
|Patna
|66.81
|Pondicherry
|64.36
|Port Blair
|58.57
|Raipur
|67.31
|Ranchi
|65.84
|Shillong
|62.13
|Shimla
|61.98
|Srinagar
|65.63
|Trivandrum
|67.65
|Silvasa
|63.05
|Daman
|62.98
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city