Petrol, diesel price on 21st November 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
New Delhi: Petrol prices were reduced by 5 paise and diesel prices by 3 paise per litre, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 15th November 2017.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|69.48
|Kolkata
|72.24
|Mumbai
|76.58
|Chennai
|72.01
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|65.50
|Aizwal
|65.64
|Ambala
|69.04
|Bangalore
|70.56
|Bhopal
|74.07
|Bhubaneshwar
|68.36
|Chandigarh
|66.83
|Dehradun
|72.28
|Gandhinagar
|68.32
|Gangtok
|72.45
|Guwahati
|71.40
|Hyderabad
|73.57
|Imphal
|67.68
|Itanagar
|65.74
|Jaipur
|71.98
|Jammu
|71.17
|Jullunder
|74.48
|Kohima
|68.02
|Lucknow
|71.78
|Panjim
|63.99
|Patna
|73.82
|Pondicherry
|68.42
|Port Blair
|60.04
|Raipur
|70.01
|Ranchi
|70.95
|Shillong
|68.98
|Shimla
|70.20
|Srinagar
|73.87
|Trivandrum
|73.26
|Silvasa
|67.62
|Daman
|67.55
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|58.30
|Kolkata
|60.96
|Mumbai
|60.93
|Chennai
|61.40
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|56.55
|Aizwal
|55.88
|Amabala
|58.20
|Bangalore
|59.09
|Bhopal
|60.42
|Bhubaneshwar
|62.51
|Chandigarh
|56.58
|Deharadun
|60.13
|Gandhinagar
|62.08
|Gangtok
|60.10
|Guwahati
|60.78
|Hyderabad
|63.34
|Imphal
|56.55
|Itnagar
|55.91
|Jaipur
|62.05
|Jammu
|59.33
|Jullunder
|58.38
|Kohima
|56.82
|Lucknow
|59.43
|Panjim
|59.25
|Patna
|61.96
|Pondicherry
|60.27
|Port Blair
|54.88
|Raipur
|63.03
|Ranchi
|61.66
|Shillong
|58.16
|Shimla
|58.52
|Srinagar
|61.55
|Trivandrum
|63.37
|Silvasa
|59.03
|Daman
|58.97
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city